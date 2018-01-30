It's that time of winter, where die-hard and casual football fans gather for the yearly theatrics of Super Bowl Mania.

As U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis prepares to play host to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, the burgeoning mass of game day watch parties and events are materializing across the country. And man, there are some weird ones. Here, we've gathered together a few of the more unique viewing options for fans on Feb. 4, from a church in California to a floating screen in Miami to a movie theater in Brooklyn.

Calvary Chapel Old Towne via Facebook

Calvary Chapel Old Towne Super Bowl Viewing Party (Orange, California)

Skip the bar and head to...church?? This chapel in Orange Country will open its doors for Super Bowl LII with large projector screens and comfy couches, while also featuring entertainment for kids in the form of a bounce house.

Warehouse on Watts via Facebook

Indoor Tailgate Party at Warehouse on Watts (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Eagles fans in Philadelphia may find themselves screaming 'Fly Eagles Fly' at this indoor tailgate in the Warehouse on Watts. For a $10 admission price, fans can hang in this industrial community workspace and take their pick of affordable drink options from the cash bar (and, they hope, indulge in a "free champagne toast when the Eagles win!"). Anxiety-ridden fans can also attempt to fend off their pregame jitters with some ping-pong, pool, and all you-can-eat (under)dogs.

American Social Brickell via Facebook

Super Bowl Viewing Party at American Social Brickell (Miami, Florida)

In addition to its retreat of self-serve beer taps and drink specials, this gastro-lounge will feature the game on a 47' floating screen, in the Miami River, near its waterfront patio. Sounds much more appealing to us than the predicted low of 0 degrees that those at U.S. Bank Stadium will be experiencing.

Image via syndicatedbk.com

Super Bowl LII Viewing at Syndicated Theater (Brooklyn, New York)

Get your popcorn ready. Complete with the biggest screens for the biggest game, this bar, kitchen, and theater combo highlights high-quality food as well as an open bar throughout the evening. Syndicated isn't the only one of its kind, either—other theatres around the country are doing the same, as well.