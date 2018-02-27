Did someone say free pancakes?

Tuesday, February 27, 2018, is being celebrated as IHOP National Pancake Day, and every IHOP customer can get a short stack of original buttermilk pancakes for free.

The special IHOP free pancake deal is good for orders placed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. There is no coupon, loyalty program, or other purchase required to get your free pancakes. The giveaway is valid at participating IHOP locations only, but the vast majority of IHOPs are participating.

IHOP® National Pancake Day® is February 27th, come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes and pancake your right to pancake. pic.twitter.com/8fcBvbngaz — IHOP (@IHOP) February 22, 2018

IHOP is, however, asking customers to consider making a charitable donation while dining on free pancakes. Each year on IHOP National Pancake Day, IHOP collects money for donations to local children’s hospitals and health organizations. IHOP is hoping to raise $5 million in donations for National Pancake Day 2018. Since IHOP began hosting its free pancake deal on its original National Pancake Day in 2006, the diner restaurant chain has donated nearly $30 million to charities.

This story originally appeared on Money.com