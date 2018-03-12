Usain Bolt is looking to revolutionize the food industry by bringing Caribbean flavors to Australia with his Usain's Insane Hot Sauces.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist decided to do more than just get a sponsorship deal with a brand that is already established and instead made the move to get in contact with chilli farmers to create his own product.

According to News Mail, Bolt reached out to the farmers at Austchilli late last year in collaboration with Australian supermarket chain Coles to get chilli purees for his sauce.

There are four different types of chilli puree used in Bolt's hot sauces.

Usain Bolt has released Usain's Insane Hot Sauce in Australia. pic.twitter.com/ZLSL06P9C8 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) March 12, 2018

Usain's Insane Hot Sauces come in three flavors and they are inspired by a Bolt family recipe, according to The Grocery Geek. The sauce flavors are original Jamaican spice, mango and three chilli and pineapple and Jamaican spice.