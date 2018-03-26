The Dilly Dog: It's a dill pickle cored and stuffed with a hot dog and then deep fried.
Dilly, dilly you say.
The newest edition to the Rangers food offerings is the Dilly Dog.
It's a dill pickle cored and stuffed with a hot dog and then deep fried.
Are we OK with this?? pic.twitter.com/TuA6JK8Z97— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2018
Now this isn't that complicated of a recipe. In fact, it combines what a lot of people love.
Hot dogs on their own — baseball's best pairing next to a cold one.
Pickles on their own — delicious, depending on the person.
But stuffed together and deep fried? Absolutely not.