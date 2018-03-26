You'll Either Love or Hate the Rangers New 'Dilly Dog'

The Dilly Dog: It's a dill pickle cored and stuffed with a hot dog and then deep fried. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2018

Dilly, dilly you say. 

The newest edition to the Rangers food offerings is the Dilly Dog. 

Now this isn't that complicated of a recipe. In fact, it combines what a lot of people love. 

Hot dogs on their own — baseball's best pairing next to a cold one. 

Pickles on their own — delicious, depending on the person. 

But stuffed together and deep fried? Absolutely not. 

