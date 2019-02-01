Let's face it: most Rams fans aren't going to Atlanta to watch Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3. But that's OK, because there are plenty of better, more affordable ways to watch the big game right where you live, and they don't require hosting a group of rowdy, hungry friends or schlepping over a friend's house to make small talk with strangers for four hours. Our friends at Yelp have compiled a list of the top sports bars and restaurants across the U.S. that rank as the best places for Rams fans to watch the Super Bowl, from L.A. to New York and everywhere in between.

To assemble the list, Yelp research experts scoured the site's database to identify non-chain restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning the word “Rams” and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the relevant keywords. To ensure geographic diversity of the list, they limited the list to two restaurants per metro area.

Courtesy of The Woodman on Yelp

The Woodman: Los Angeles, Calif.

13615 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91423

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 902

The Fields LA: Los Angeles, Calif.

3939 S Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90037

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 92

Rock and Reilly's USC Village: Los Angeles, Calif.

3201 S Hoover St. Ste 1810 Los Angeles, CA

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 51

Max's Sports Bar: Glendale, Ariz.

6727 N 47th Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301

Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 52

Social Hall: Tempe, Ariz.

715 S Mcclintock Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281

Yelp Stars 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 157

Courtesy of Yelp user L T.

Bar-Coastal NYC: New York, N.Y.

1495 1st Ave. New York, NY 10075

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 263

Beantown Pub: Boston, Mass.

100 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02108

Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 573

Wasatch Brewery: Park City, Utah

250 Main St. Park City, UT 84960

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 485

Tailgaters Bar & Grill: Selah, Wash.

110 E 3rd Ave. (Viking Village) Selah, WA 98942

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 27

OB Clark's: St. Louis, Mo.

1921 S Brentwood Blvd. Saint Louis, MO 63144

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 75