There are the top sports bars across the U.S. that rank as the best places to watch the Super Bowl for Rams fans, according to Yelp.
Let's face it: most Rams fans aren't going to Atlanta to watch Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3. But that's OK, because there are plenty of better, more affordable ways to watch the big game right where you live, and they don't require hosting a group of rowdy, hungry friends or schlepping over a friend's house to make small talk with strangers for four hours. Our friends at Yelp have compiled a list of the top sports bars and restaurants across the U.S. that rank as the best places for Rams fans to watch the Super Bowl, from L.A. to New York and everywhere in between.
To assemble the list, Yelp research experts scoured the site's database to identify non-chain restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning the word “Rams” and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the relevant keywords. To ensure geographic diversity of the list, they limited the list to two restaurants per metro area.
The Woodman: Los Angeles, Calif.
13615 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91423
Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 902
The Fields LA: Los Angeles, Calif.
3939 S Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90037
Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 92
Rock and Reilly's USC Village: Los Angeles, Calif.
3201 S Hoover St. Ste 1810 Los Angeles, CA
Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 51
Max's Sports Bar: Glendale, Ariz.
6727 N 47th Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301
Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 52
Social Hall: Tempe, Ariz.
715 S Mcclintock Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281
Yelp Stars 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 157
Bar-Coastal NYC: New York, N.Y.
1495 1st Ave. New York, NY 10075
Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 263
Beantown Pub: Boston, Mass.
100 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02108
Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 573
Wasatch Brewery: Park City, Utah
250 Main St. Park City, UT 84960
Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 485
Tailgaters Bar & Grill: Selah, Wash.
110 E 3rd Ave. (Viking Village) Selah, WA 98942
Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 27
OB Clark's: St. Louis, Mo.
1921 S Brentwood Blvd. Saint Louis, MO 63144
Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 75