Let's face it: most Patriots fans aren't going to Atlanta to watch Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3. But that's OK, because there are plenty of better, more affordable ways to watch the big game right where you live, and they don't require hosting a group of rowdy, hungry friends or schlepping over a friend's house to make small talk with strangers for four hours. Our friends at Yelp have compiled a list of the top sports bars and restaurants across the U.S. that rank as the best places for Patriots fans to watch the Super Bowl, from San Francisco to New York and everywhere in between.

To assemble the list, Yelp research experts scoured the site's database to identify non-chain restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning the words “Patriots” and "Pats" and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the relevant keywords. To ensure geographic diversity of the list, they limited the list to two restaurants per metro area.

Courtesy of Yelp user Riquel S.

Sonny McLean's: Santa Monica, Calif.

2615 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90403

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 345

The Buccaneer: San Francisco, Calif.

2155 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 233

Smiths Restaurant and Bar: Philadelphia, Pa.

39 S 19th St. Ste 41 Philadelphia, PA 19103

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 215

Theory: Chicago, Ill.

9 W Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 738

BD Riley's Irish Pub Downtown: Austin, Tx.

204 E 6th St. Austin, TX 78701

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 397

Courtesy of Yelp user John B.

McSwiggan's Irish Pub: The Colony, Tx.

6910 Windhaven Pkwy. Ste 105 The Colony, TX 75056

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 80

The Three Monkeys: New York, N.Y.

236 W 54th St. New York, NY 10019

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 990

Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant: Boston, Mass.

425 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 698

Tony C's Sports Bar & Grill: Somerville, Mass.

699 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145

Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 340

Boston's on the Beach: Delray Beach, Fla.

40 S Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach, FL 33483

Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 422