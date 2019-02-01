Best Bars Across America for Patriots Fans to Watch the Super Bowl

There are the top sports bars across the U.S. that rank as the best places to watch the Super Bowl for Patriots fans, according to Yelp. 

February 01, 2019

Let's face it: most Patriots fans aren't going to Atlanta to watch Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3. But that's OK, because there are plenty of better, more affordable ways to watch the big game right where you live, and they don't require hosting a group of rowdy, hungry friends or schlepping over a friend's house to make small talk with strangers for four hours. Our friends at Yelp have compiled a list of the top sports bars and restaurants across the U.S. that rank as the best places for Patriots fans to watch the Super Bowl, from San Francisco to New York and everywhere in between. 

To assemble the list, Yelp research experts scoured the site's database to identify non-chain restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning the words “Patriots” and "Pats" and ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the relevant keywords. To ensure geographic diversity of the list, they limited the list to two restaurants per metro area.

Courtesy of Yelp user Riquel S.

Sonny McLean's: Santa Monica, Calif.

2615 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90403

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews345

Read Nelson M.'s review of Sonny McLean's on Yelp

The Buccaneer: San Francisco, Calif.

2155 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews: 233

Read Jeremy S.'s review of The Buccaneer on Yelp

Smiths Restaurant and Bar: Philadelphia, Pa.

39 S 19th St. Ste 41 Philadelphia, PA 19103

Yelp Stars: 3.5 out of 5 | Reviews: 215

Read Jim P.'s review of Smiths Restaurant and Bar on Yelp

Theory: Chicago, Ill.

9 W Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews738

Read Tavis M.'s review of Theory on Yelp

BD Riley's Irish Pub Downtown: Austin, Tx.

204 E 6th St. Austin, TX 78701

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews397

Read Cate D.'s review of BD Riley's Irish Pub Downtown on Yelp
Courtesy of Yelp user John B.

McSwiggan's Irish Pub: The Colony, Tx.

6910 Windhaven Pkwy. Ste 105 The Colony, TX 75056

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews80

Read Bill H.'s review of McSwiggan's Irish Pub on Yelp

The Three Monkeys: New York, N.Y.

236 W 54th St. New York, NY 10019

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews990

Read Taylor K.'s review of The Three Monkeys on Yelp

Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant: Boston, Mass.

425 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127

Yelp Stars: 4 out of 5 | Reviews698

Read Libby D.'s review of Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant on Yelp

Tony C's Sports Bar & Grill: Somerville, Mass.

699 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145

Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews340

Read Frances Valerie C.'s review of Tony C's Sports Bar & Grill on Yelp

Boston's on the Beach: Delray Beach, Fla.

40 S Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach, FL 33483

Yelp Stars: 3 out of 5 | Reviews: 422

Read Julieanna L.'s review of Boston's On the Beach on Yelp

