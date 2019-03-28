For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to SunTrust Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest: Miller Lite and Coors Light are both $5 in the ballpark.

Most expensive: Miller Lite and Coors Light 24 oz. cans are both $12.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? SunTrust Park houses the ATL Brew Lab, a small five-barrel pilot brewery that serves as the research and development facility for Terrapin’s large production brewery in Athens, Ga. Since opening in 2017, the ATL Brew Lab has released more than 50 unique beers—It's Baseball Saison, 3 Up 3 Down American IPA and Batter Up Dunkelweiss are just a few of the aptly-named creations over the years—making it a not-to-be-missed destination for beer-lovers at Braves’ games.

Local beer choices: While the draft menu at the ATL Brew Lab rotates throughout the season, you’ll find the following beers on tap on Opening Day: Pursue Your Passion (passion fruit IPA), Slugger Mosaic IPA, Brew Lab German Pilsner, Brew Lab Pale Lager, Rookie Debut Brut IPA, Full Count India Pale Lager, Paint the Corner Porter, Chopsecutioner American IPA, Los Bravos Mexican Lager, Bravator Doppelbock and the Walk N Balk Dopplebock.

Best choice for beer snobs: Though no ATL Brew Lab beers are rated on Beer Advocate, some of the top-rated brews available include: the Slugger Mosaic IPA, Golden Glove Stout, 3 Up 3 Down IPA and the Walk N Balk Dopplebock.

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.