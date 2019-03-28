For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Great American Ball Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive:Beer prices range from $5 to $14.25.

Local beer choices: If you’re in town for a Reds game, you should definitely get yourself a Hudy Delight, Cincinnati's very own light beer. Now owned and brewed by Christian Moerlein, the beer was originally brewed by Hudepohl Brewing Company, which was established in 1885, and remains a big part of Cincinnati's beer history.

Other local favorites include Taft’s Ale House’s Gavel Banger IPA, Nellie's Keylime Caribbean-Style Ale and Cherrywood Red Ale; Mad Tree Rounding Third Red IPA; Moerlein FC Blood Orange IPA, Lager and Strawberry Banana Ale; and 50 West Doom Pedal (Belgian Witbier).

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? No, but if you're in Cincinnati, you should definitely grab a Hudy Delight.

Best choices for beer snobs: Moerlein’s Big Hazy IPA (4/5) ranks the highest, while MadTree’s Rounding Third Red IPA (3.91/5) and Mt. Carmel Brewing Company’s Nut Brown Ale (3.85/5) are also good options.

