Headed to Progressive Field this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest: 12 oz. drafts of Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite cost $5. Miller High Life and Labatt Blue are served in a 12 oz. can or bottle for $5.

Most expensive: Any of Progressive Field’s craft beers on draft cost $12.50 for a 16 oz. serving.

New for 2019: The Indians have more than a dozen new beer offerings in 2019. Brew Kettle now vends Four C’s (pale ale), Kitka Stout and Summer Rays (Belgian witbier) at Progressive Field. Fat Head’s Goggle Fogger (German hefeweizen), Strange Magic and Bumble Berry (fruit beer) are also available.

Local beer choices: Local to Cleveland, Great Lakes Brewing Co. offers 13 beers at Progressive Field including River Pale Ale, Commodore Perry IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager and Edmund Fitzgerald Porter. Another Cleveland-based brewer, Market Garden, sells Hellamango, Progress Pils, Prosperity Wheat and more.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choice for beer snobs: Rhinegeist Truth IPA (4.10/5) ranks highest, followed by Market Garden Citramax IPA (4.08/5) and Fat Head’s Sunshine Daydream IPA (4.05/5).

