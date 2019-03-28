For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Coors Field this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Pricing: 20 oz. domestic draft beers and 16 oz. micro and import beers are both $8.75.

Local beer choices: Located just 15 miles west of Denver and Coors Field in Golden, Colo. is the Coors Brewery headquarters, established in 1873. While they aren’t craft beer options, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Batch 19 and other Coors brews are solid choices—it is called Coors Field, after all!

Beyond Coors, there are craft options available, including: Colorado Native Amber Lager and West Coast IPA; Boulder Beer Hazed Hoppy Session Ale; Breckenridge Brewery Avalanche Ale; Upslope Brewing Company IPA and more.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? Sandlot Brewery beers are brewed and sold at Coors Field—in fact, in 1995, Sandlot became the first brewery to be located inside a Major League Baseball stadium. Fun fact: soon after opening, the Sandlot Brewmasters created Belly Slide Wit, a Belgian style beer that become so popular, it was soon rebranded as Blue Moon Belgian White.

Some of Sandlot’s beer options include: Blake Street Lager, Naptime Stout, Wicked Hop IPA, Right Field Red Ale, Nightmare on Blake Street Stout and more.

Best choices for beer snobs: Located in Denver, Great Divide Brewing Company’s Titan IPA (4.06/5) ranks as the highest choice at Coors Field, but Left Hand Brewing’s Milk Stout (3.99/5) and the Odell Brewing Company Drumroll APA (3.91/5) don’t fall too far behind.

