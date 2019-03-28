Detroit Tigers Beer: What to Drink at Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers Beer: What to Drink at Comerica Park

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Comerica Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Cheapest: Small, 16oz. drafts of Bud Light, Labatt Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite are all $7.

Most expensive: Most large, 24 oz. draft beers are $12.50.

New for 2019: Arbor Classic, Witch’s Hat Defloured N.E. IPA, Alaskan Amber Ale, Bell’s Official IPA, Dark Horse Boffo Brown Ale and Amber Ale, Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA, Sol and Peroni.

Local beer choices: The Tigers offer one of the deepest beer selections in baseball. Bell’s Brewery offers Oberon Ale, Two Hearted Ale and Hop Slam year-round while cycling through 10 limited-release seasonal selections, like Bourbon Barrel-Aged Expedition Stout and Pineapple Jalapeño Oberon. Founders Brewing Co. offers four permanent selections at Comerica Park and eight limited release options, including the ever-popular Canadian Breakfast Stout.

Among the many other local options includes Arbor Brewing Co. Buzzsaw IPA, Arcadia Cheap Date (pale ale), Atwater Vanilla Java Porter, Brewery Vivant Farm Hand Ale (Belgian saison), Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey (fruit beer), Grand Armory White Chocolate Blonde, Keweenaw Brewing Co. Widow Maker (black ale), Red Jacket Amber Ale and Motor City Ghettoblaster (English dark mild ale) and Old Nation M-43 IPA.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choices for beer snobs: Old Nation M-43 IPA (4.43/5) is extremely highly rated, along with Bell’s Two Hearted Ale (4.27/5) and Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA (4.25/5). Many of the rotated beers available register a ranking of 4 or higher on Beer Advocate.

