Cheapest and most expensive: The Astros did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: New to Minute Maid Park this season are: Michelob Lime Cactus, Saint Arnold Citrodos IPA, 8th Wonder Brewston (pale ale), Karbach Crawford Bock and three other Karbach varieties.

Local beer choices: Karbach and Saint Arnold are Texas-based breweries that provide the Astros’ with most of their local beer. Karbach offers 11 different beers including Love Street (German kolsch), Hopadillo IPA, Big & Bright IPA and Hella Chella. Saint Arnold’s 10 brews at Minute Maid Park include Art Car IPA, Santo (German kolsch) and Spring Bock.

Other local options include 8th Wonder Dome Faux’m, 8th Wonder Brewston, Eureka Bunckle Bunny and Shiner Bock.

Any stadium-specific brews? The Astros teamed up with Karbach to produce the aptly named Crawford Bock. A portion of sales will benefit the Astros Foundation.

Best choice for beer snobs: St. Arnold Art Car (3.99/5) ranks the highest but Karbach Weisse Versa (3.83/5) and Karbach Big & Bright (3.8/5) also stand as quality options.

