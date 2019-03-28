For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Kauffman Stadium this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Royals did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: Boulevard Space Camper Cosmic IPA, Boulevard Tropical Pale Ale, Boulevard Easy Sport Ale, Sol Chelada, Harpoon IPA, Schlafly Raspberry Proper Cider, Avery White Rascal Belgian (white ale), Peroni, Stiegl Radler, Dos Equis Special Lager, Deschutes Black Butte Porter and Urban Chestnut Zwickel (German kellerbier).

Local beer choices: The Royals lean on Boulevard Brewing Co. and Kansas City Bier Co. to provide the majority of local brews. Boulevard offers its most popular brew, Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale, in addition to other varieties like Kolsch, Unfiltered Wheat (pale wheat ale), 80-Acre Hoppy Wheat and Jam Band (fruit beer). Kansas City Bier Co. sells Dunkel, Helles and Pils. Mother’s Brewing Three Blind Mice (German altbier) and Martin City Hard Way IPA are two other local options.

Any stadium-specific brews? The Royals don’t feature any team-specific brews, but say they’re the only team to offer Boulevard’s Vamos Lager, 80-Acre Hoppy Wheat (pale wheat ale) and Tropical Pale Ale.

Best choices for beer snobs: Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale (4.17/5) ranks as the top beer at Kauffman Stadium followed by Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout (4.12/5) and Martin City Hard Way IPA (3.97/5).

