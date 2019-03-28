For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Angel Stadium this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Angels did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: Angel Stadium’s new beers include three from Santa Monica Brew Works: Blonde, Hazy IPA and a regular IPA. Other new offerings include Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA, Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Chihuahua Rico Lager and Modern Times Fortunate Islands (pale wheat ale).

Local beer choices: In addition to Santa Monica Brew Works’ three beers, L.A.-based Golden Road offers Point the Way IPA, Tart Mango Cart, Wolf Pup IPA and 329 Lager.

Other local options include Left Coast Trestles IPA, Hangar 24 Orange Wheat, Stone Tropic of Thunder Lager, Towne Park Blonde Ale and Artifex Unicorn Juice.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choice for beer snobs: Saint Archer Mosaic (4.33/5) scores the highest, followed by Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA (4.21/5) and Modern Times Orderville (4.13/5).

