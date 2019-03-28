Los Angeles Angels Beer: What to Drink at Angel Stadium

Los Angeles Angels Beer: What to Drink at Angel Stadium

March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Angel Stadium this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Angels did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: Angel Stadium’s new beers include three from Santa Monica Brew Works: Blonde, Hazy IPA and a regular IPA. Other new offerings include Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA, Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Chihuahua Rico Lager and Modern Times Fortunate Islands (pale wheat ale).

Local beer choices: In addition to Santa Monica Brew Works’ three beers, L.A.-based Golden Road offers Point the Way IPA, Tart Mango Cart, Wolf Pup IPA and 329 Lager.

Other local options include Left Coast Trestles IPA, Hangar 24 Orange Wheat, Stone Tropic of Thunder Lager, Towne Park Blonde Ale and Artifex Unicorn Juice.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choice for beer snobs: Saint Archer Mosaic (4.33/5) scores the highest, followed by Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA (4.21/5) and Modern Times Orderville (4.13/5).

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message