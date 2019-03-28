Los Angeles Dodgers Beer Guide: What to Drink at Dodger Stadium

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Dodger Stadium this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Cheapest + most expensive: The Dodgers did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

Local beer choices: Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing has a ton of options on tap at Dodger Stadium, including their Wolf Among Weeds IPA, Mango Cart, Get Offa That Brown, Hefeweizen and more. Some other craft options are: Santa Monica Brew Works Inclined IPA, Angel City IPA, Coronado Mermaid Red and the Garage Brewing Inline IPA. Several popular beer brands are actually brewed locally in California as well, including Lagunitas and Stone Brewing, to name a few.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? Golden Road’s Dodger Blonde is brewed specifically for the team and will be available in Dodger Stadium this season.

Best choices for beer snobs: Ballast Point Sculpin IPA (4.38/5), Stone IPA (4.2/5), Arrogant Bastard Ale (4.15/5) and Lagunitas 12th of Never Ale (3.95/5) rank the highest among the Dodgers’ offerings.

