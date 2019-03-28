For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Marlins Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest: 12 oz. domestic draft beers are $5 on the 3o5 Menu at Marlins Park.

Most expensive: 24 oz. craft draft beers (such as Veza Sur Latin Lager) are $14.50.

New for 2019: Yuengling Golden Pilsner, Goose Island New Coast IPA, Goose Island Parka Porter and brews from Biscayne Bay Brewery are all new for this season. Estrella Jalisco is also a new, featured offering at Marlins Park for the 2019 season, as the Mexican beer brand will sponsor Friday night home games and a new gathering spot in left centerfield for fans called The Social: Estrella Jalisco.

Local beer choices: Veza Sur Latin Lager, Concrete Beach Stiltsville Pilsner and Biscayne Bay Brewery's Miami Pale Ale and Litehaus Pilsner.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? Veza Sur Marlins Mango Blonde Ale is described as “Miami Summer in a glass” and it can only be found in Marlins Park.

Best choice for beer snobs: If you’re in search for a really good beer and a super-local one, you’re in luck: the Veza Sur Marlins Mango Blonde Ale is the best of all the offerings at Marlins Park, with a 3.95/5 rating.

