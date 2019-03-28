Milwaukee Brewers Beer: What to Drink at Miller Park

Milwaukee Brewers Beer: What to Drink at Miller Park

Prices and best craft beer options for Milwaukee Brewers games at Miller Park.
By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Miller Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Cheapest: A Hamm’s 12 oz. can is $5, while 16oz. drafts of Miller Lite, High Life, and Coors Light are $7.

Most expensive: 20 oz. craft draft beers are $15.

New for 2019: The Brewers added 15 new beers to their already robust list of offerings for 2019, including non-local options, such as Terrapin Up High and Hofbrau Hefeweizen, and even more local options from nearby Wisconsin breweries like One Barrel Brewing, Raised Grain, Titletown, Wisconsin Brewing, Milwaukee Brewing, Fox River Brewing, LakeFront and more.

Local beer choices: Since New Glarus Brewing’s Moon Man and Spotted Cow American Cream Ale are only sold in Wisconsin, these are two solid local choices. You can also try Raised Grain Brewing’s Everyday Warrior IPA, Summer Vice and Docktoberfest; Titletown’s Hopulation; Milwaukee Brewing’s Outboard, Oktoberfest, Tierra Buena and Pils; One Barrel Brewing’s Commuter German Kölsch; Fox River Brewing Blu Bobber Blueberry Ale; Third Space’s Upward Spiral; Central Water Brewing’s Mudpuppy Porter and Honey Blonde; and more.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? The Brewers and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company partnered on an exclusive beer for the team, Bernie’s Barrelman Ale, that is only available at Miller Park. The New Glarus Brewing Moon Man American Pale Ale is only sold in Wisconsin, making it another solid choice for Brewers games.

Best choices for beer snobs: Milwaukee Brewing’s IPA (4.08/5) ranks the highest, but the Sprecher Black Bavarian Lager (4.04/5), Third Space Brewing’s Happy Place Pale Ale (4.01/5) and the New Glarus Brewing Moon Man (4.12/5) aren’t too far behind.

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

 

