Oakland A's Beer Guide: What to Drink at the Oakland Coliseum

Headed to the Oakland Coliseum this season? Here's a look at the beers you can expect to see.
By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to the Oakland Coliseum this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Cheapest and most expensive: A 20 oz. domestic draft sells for $8 while 20 oz. premium draft runs for $10. Packaged beer selections start at $9. 

The team offers a season ticket membership program, A's Access, that discounts all concessions (beer included) by 50%.

New for 2019: The A's did not provide information for their new beer offerings in 2019.​

Local beer choices: If you’re at the Coliseum to catch an A’s game, Lagunitas, Firestone Walker and Drake’s are the largest local options. Lagunitas offers its IPA, 12th of Never (pale ale) and Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’ (pale wheat ale). Firestone Walker sells Union Jack IPA, Pivo Pils German Pilsner and Easy Jack IPA. Denogginizer Double IPA highlights Drake’s selection of four beers.

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choices for beer snobs: Firestone Walker Union Jack (4.23/5) ranks highest, with Lagunitas Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’ (4.2/5) and Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion (4/5) not far behind.

