Heading to Citizens Bank Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest (2018 pricing): 12 oz. domestic cans are $6.00.

Most expensive (2018 pricing): 24/25 oz. premium cans are $14.00.

Local beer choices: Headquartered in Philadelphia since 1994, Yards Brewing Company is about a 10-minute drive from Citizens Bank Park, making it the prime choice for local brews. Outside of Philly, Victory Brewing in Downingtown, Pa., and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., are also solid local options.

Give these local beers a try: Yards Brawler (English dark mild ale), Yards IPA and the Yards Phila Pale Ale; Victory Home Grown American Lager and Victory HopDevil IPA; and the Tröegs DreamWeaver Wheat (German Hefeweizen).

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? No.

Best choice for beer snobs: Victory’s HopDevil, an American IPA with “an aromatic punch and a lasting, full-bodied finish” received a 4.06/5 rating and the Tröegs Perpetual IPA, an Imperial Pale Ale with notes of pine balm, bold hops and citrus rind, rated 4.07/5.

