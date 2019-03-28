Philadelphia Phillies Beer Guide: What to Drink at Citizens Bank Park

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Heading to Citizens Bank Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Cheapest (2018 pricing): 12 oz. domestic cans are $6.00.

Most expensive (2018 pricing): 24/25 oz. premium cans are $14.00.

Local beer choices: Headquartered in Philadelphia since 1994, Yards Brewing Company is about a 10-minute drive from Citizens Bank Park, making it the prime choice for local brews. Outside of Philly, Victory Brewing in Downingtown, Pa., and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., are also solid local options.

Give these local beers a try: Yards Brawler (English dark mild ale), Yards IPA and the Yards Phila Pale Ale; Victory Home Grown American Lager and Victory HopDevil IPA; and the Tröegs DreamWeaver Wheat (German Hefeweizen).

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? No.

Best choice for beer snobs: Victory’s HopDevil, an American IPA with “an aromatic punch and a lasting, full-bodied finish” received a 4.06/5 rating and the Tröegs Perpetual IPA, an Imperial Pale Ale with notes of pine balm, bold hops and citrus rind, rated 4.07/5.

