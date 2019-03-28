For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Petco Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. Pricing: No information is available for 2019 just yet, but last season, there was beer available for $5 as part of the team’s BeerFest event in Park at the Park prior to some Friday home games.

Local beer choices: The team was unable to provide details on the 2019 offerings, but using last year’s list, some local San Diego options included: AleSmith Brewing Company’s Nutbrown Ale, Tony Gwynn Jr's IPA and Spezial Pils; Coronado Brewing Co.’s Coastline IPA, Mermaid’s Red and Orange Avenue Wit; Karl Strauss Big Barrel Double IPA, Red Trolley Ale and Tower 10 IPA; and Mike Hess Brewing 8 West Orange Honey Wheat, Sunset Blood Orange IPA and North Park Sunset.

Brewed in San Diego, Ballast Point also serves a ton of its varieties at Petco Park, including: Bonito Blonde, California Kolsch, Calm Before The Storm Cream Ale, Dorado Double IPA, Grunion Pale Ale, Manta Ray, Pineapple Sculpin, Mango Even Keel, Sea Rose and more.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? To celebrate the Padres’ 50th anniversary as a Major League franchise in 2019, the team partnered with local craft brewer Ballast Point on an exclusive Padres-themed beer: the Swingin’ Friar Ale (as seen above). Named after the Padres’ mascot, the beer is a 100% Simcoe hopped pale ale that will be available beginning on Opening Day at Petco Park and throughout San Diego.

Best choices for beer snobs: Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA (4.21/5), AleSmith Brewing Company’s .394 San Diego Pale Ale (4.11/5) and Mike Hess Brewing Grapefruit Solis IPA (4.02/5) are all very highly-rated options at Petco Park.

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.