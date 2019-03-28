For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to T-Mobile Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest: Miller High Life and Busch Light are available in 12 oz. cans for $5.

Most expensive: 24 oz. cans of Corona, Pacifico and Sol sell for $13.50.

New for 2019: The Mariners are unveiling 23 new beers at T-Mobile Park this season. Among the new offerings are Bale Breaker Topcutter (IPA), 10 Barrel Out of Office Pilsner, Pike Kilt Lifter (Scotch ale), 21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA and Ecliptic Carina Peach Sour.

Local beer choices: Among the Mariners’ many local beer offerings, aptly named brews like Maritime Pacific Old Seattle Lager, Pike Place Pale Ale and Dru Bru Pacific Crest Ale stick out. Boldly named beers like Elysian Space Dust, Reuben’s Hazealicious and NoLi Big Juicy highlight T-Mobile Park’s IPA selection.

Additional local offerings include Elysian Dragonstooth Stout, Mac & Jack Porter, Reuben's Brews Crikey IPA, Breakside Pilsner, Bale Breaker Leota Mae IPA, Black Raven Trickster IPA and Sumerian Narcissism IPA.

Any stadium-specific brews? T-Mobile Park doesn’t feature any stadium-exclusive beers, but the Mariners offer 17 different brews that can’t be found at another MLB ballpark.

Best choice for beer snobs: Bale Breaker Leota Mae IPA (4.12/5) ranks the highest, followed by Reuben's Brews Crikey IPA (4.05/5) and pFriem IPA (4.03/5).

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.