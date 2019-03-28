Texas Rangers Beer: What to Drink at Globe Life Park

Texas Rangers Beer: What to Drink at Globe Life Park

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Cheapest: Grab a 16 oz. draft of Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra or Ziegenbock for $6.

Most expensive: A 20 oz. draft of nearly every beer (except the four mentioned above) is $11.

New for 2019: New to Globe Life Park in 2019 are Bud Light Orange, Goose Island Next Coast IPA, Karbach Weekday Warrior IPA, Kona Big Wave (blonde ale), Michelob Ultra Gold and Four Peaks Kilt Lifter.

Local beer choices: The Rangers offer a pair of beers from Arlington-based Legal Draft: Free & Clear (lager) and Nowhere but Texas. Other local options include Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde, Rahr & Sons Blonde, Real Ale Fireman’s #4 and St. Arnold Fancy Lawnmower.

Any stadium-specific brews? No stadium-specific beers for the Rangers, but Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde, Legal Draft Free & Clear and Rahr Blonde can only be found at Globe Life Park among MLB stadiums.

Best choice for beer snobs: Karbach Hopadillo (3.76/5) rates the highest at Globe Life Park, followed by Kilt Lifter (Scottish ale) (3.71/5) and Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower (3.56/5).

