Headed to Rogers Centre this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive: Domestic and imported beer at Rogers Centre can be purchased between $5 and $12 CDN—translating to roughly between $3.75 and $9 USD—making it one of the most affordable beer offerings in baseball.

New for 2019: New beers at Rogers Centre this season include Bud Light Orange, Hoegaarden (Belgian witbier) and Goose Island TBJ Special Brew.

Local beer choices: Toronto-based Mill Street Brewery offers five different selections at Rogers Centre: Organic Lager, 100th Meridian (red lager), Hopped & Confused (IPA), Tankhouse Ale and West Coast IPA. Other local options are available from Sleemans, Hockley and Alexander Keith’s.

Any stadium-specific brews? Goose Island partnered with the Blue Jays to sell TBJ Special Brew exclusively at Rogers Centre.

Best choices for beer snobs: Mill Street Brewery’s Tankhouse Ale (3.72/5) and West Coast IPA (3.7/5) both rate among the top options at Rogers Centre.

