Toronto Blue Jays Beer: What to Drink at Rogers Centre

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Rogers Centre this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark. 

Cheapest and most expensive: Domestic and imported beer at Rogers Centre can be purchased between $5 and $12 CDN—translating to roughly between $3.75 and $9 USD—making it one of the most affordable beer offerings in baseball.

New for 2019: New beers at Rogers Centre this season include Bud Light Orange, Hoegaarden (Belgian witbier) and Goose Island TBJ Special Brew.

Local beer choices: Toronto-based Mill Street Brewery offers five different selections at Rogers Centre: Organic Lager, 100th Meridian (red lager), Hopped & Confused (IPA), Tankhouse Ale and West Coast IPA. Other local options are available from Sleemans, Hockley and Alexander Keith’s.

Any stadium-specific brews? Goose Island partnered with the Blue Jays to sell TBJ Special Brew exclusively at Rogers Centre.

Best choices for beer snobs: Mill Street Brewery’s Tankhouse Ale (3.72/5) and West Coast IPA (3.7/5) both rate among the top options at Rogers Centre.

