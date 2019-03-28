For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Nationals Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest: $9.50 for a 16 oz. domestic beer, such as Bud Light.

Before every Nationals home game, the Budweiser Terrace at Nationals Park features happy hour specials, including $5 16 oz. Budweiser and Bud Light cans, from the time gates open until 35 minutes before first pitch.

Most expensive: $16.00 for a 25 oz. import/craft beer, such as Kirin.

New for 2019: Budweiser Discovery Reserve Seasonal, Atlas Hanks Hops (American pale ale), Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale (session sour ale), Golden Road Wolf Pup IPA, Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat and Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA are all new for this season.

Local beer choices: The top-selling local beers at Nationals Park are from Port City Brewing in Alexandria, Va., and Atlas Brew Works and DC Brau, both located in in Washington D.C. There are lots of options from these three breweries, including: Port City’s Optimal Wit (Belgian Witbier), Integral IPA and Downright Pils (Bohemian pilsner); Atlas’ Precious One Apricot IPA, Dance of Days Pale Ale, Blood Orange Gose and District Common Lager; and DC Brau’s Public Pale Ale, El Hefe Speaks (German Hefeweizen), Corruption IPA and Joint Resolution Hazy.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? There aren’t any specific Nationals Park beers, but you can get two beers that are brewed in homage to the Nats and Nationals Park: Devils Backbone Earned Run Ale and Atlas Brew Works’ 1500 South Cap Lager.

Best choices for beer snobs: Port City’s Integral IPA (3.92/5), Atlas’ Dance of Days Pale Ale (3.91/5) and the Above the Clouds Farmhouse Ale (3.91/5) from 3 Stars Brewing—another local D.C.-based brewery—are the highest-rated beers available at Nationals Park.

