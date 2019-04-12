During his NFL career, Brian Dawkins endeared himself to the city of Philadelphia by creating turnovers and big hits for the Eagles. Now, eight years after retiring from football, the Hall of Fame safety is still appealing the hearts of Philadelphians by...creating a sandwich.

Dawkins has teamed up with another legendary Philadelphia institution, the chain convenience store Wawa, to create a special "Dawk" hoagie to raise money for the Jacksonville Police Athletic League, which provides programming for children in at-risk communities. The hoagie will debut when Wawa opens a new location in Dawkins's hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., on April 16.

Dawkins will be there in-person to build the first "Dawk" hoagie: grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, spinach, tomato, pickles, sweet peppers and yellow mustard on a wheat bun. Props to Dawkins for choosing the healthy whole-wheat option, but passing on the regular Wawa buns is a tough ask.

The only bad news for Eagles fans? The "Dawk" is only available at the Jacksonville store.

Through June 2, a portion of all proceeds at Jacksonville-area Wawas—up to $20,000—will go toward the charity.