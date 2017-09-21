Edge

WWE's John Cena, Charlotte Flair Crack SI's 2017 Fittest 50 List

Welcome to the 2017 Fittest 50
WWE superstars John Cena and Charlotte Flair made SI’s 2017 Fittest 50 list, which assesses and ranks the most in-shape athletes across the sporting world.

Cena holds the record for most WWE Championship reigns with 13 and Flair, daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair, both made the list, as determined by SI’s editors and a panel of strength and conditioning coaches, trainers and performance experts. Flair is making her second-straight appearance in the Fittest 50 rankings.

Both wrestlers have displayed the athletic qualities and physical benchmarks—such as strength, power, agility and mobility— in their respective runs of success. Flair is No. 29 among women and Rollins is No. 24 on the men’s list.

You can see the complete list of men's and women's athletes here.

 

