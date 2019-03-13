Free Solo follows Alex Honnold's journey to climb El Captain in Yosemite National Park.
Free Solo won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards and the film is now streaming on Hulu.
The documentary follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to free solo climb El Captain in Yosemite National Park.
Spoiler Alert: The now 33-year-old became the first person to accomplish the feat on June 3, 2017. He ascended the nearly 3,000-foot granite wall in 3 hours, 56 minutes. Honnold made the climb with no ropes or harness, and the achievement is considered one of the greatest in the sport's history.
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin directed the 100-minute documentary for National Geographic on the moment
Honnold spoke to SI Now a few weeks ago where he discussed his preparation for the historic moment.
Honnold is a prolific climber who has also free soloed Yosemite's Half Dome and Zion's Moonlight Buttress.