Free Solo won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards and the film is now streaming on Hulu.

The documentary follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to free solo climb El Captain in Yosemite National Park.

Spoiler Alert: The now 33-year-old became the first person to accomplish the feat on June 3, 2017. He ascended the nearly 3,000-foot granite wall in 3 hours, 56 minutes. Honnold made the climb with no ropes or harness, and the achievement is considered one of the greatest in the sport's history.

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin directed the 100-minute documentary for National Geographic on the moment

Honnold spoke to SI Now a few weeks ago where he discussed his preparation for the historic moment.

Free Solo takes home the Oscar for Best Documentary!



We talked to the star of the film a a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/9rYyPGlxkq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

Honnold is a prolific climber who has also free soloed Yosemite's Half Dome and Zion's Moonlight Buttress.