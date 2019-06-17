Nike Unveils 'Athlete In Progress' Collection by Virgil Abloh Featuring Caster Semenya

Nike has unveiled its new "Athlete in Progress" collection by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh with a commercial starring world and Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya of South Africa.

The "Athlete in Progress" collection was first teased and displayed during a Paris fashion show in September with Olympians English Gardner, Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Caterine Ibarguene and Vashti Cunningham taking the runway.

Semenya is seen in the new commercial wearing the Nike x Off-White Zoom Terra Kiger 5 shoes. The entire apparel collection will be available globally on June 27th.

"I started talking with Nike about this women’s running project last summer and at the time, I was very much inspired by the aesthetic and style of track and field athletes," Abloh said in a release from Nike. "As a result, I invited some of Nike’s elite track and field champions to participate in my SS19 Off-White runway show as the natural forerunner to developing and showcasing the collection."

Photos of the collection can be seen below:

Nike has stood by Semenya despite her ongoing battle against the IAAF and its implementation of rules to control the testosterone levels in female athletes. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court suspended the new IAAF restrictions for athletes with differences of sexual development at events between 400 meters and the mile, where they have to take medication to lower naturally-high levels of testosterone. Because of the temporary lift, Semenya is eligible to compete in the 800 meters without restrictions.