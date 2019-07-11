Runner With Cerebral Palsy Justin Gallegos to Run 2019 Chicago Marathon

Runner Justin Gallegos became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike in October 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 11, 2019

Justin Gallegos, a runner with cerebral palsy, plans to run the 2019 Chicago Marathon, race organizers announced on Thursday. 

The Oregon senior completed his first half marathon in May 2018 and finished the 13.1-mile course in two hours and threes minutes. Gallegos became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike in October 2018 and with his reaction went viral in a film captured by a film crew from Elevation 0m.

Before signing with the sportswear company, Gallegos played a major role in the company's testing and promotion of the FlyEase running shoe that features a zipper on the heel to assist someone with putting the shoe on.

“I’ve always wanted to work myself up to a full marathon and beyond,” Gallegos said in May 2018. 

Gallegos will have his chance to complete a marathon on Oct. 13. The Chicago Marathon course will begin and end in Grant Park.

This year's Chicago Marathon professional men's field includes Olympic bronze medalist and 2017 Chicago Marathon champion Galen Rupp and two-time Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein.

