Extra Mustard

Kendrick Lamar comments on Russ–KD split in new song ‘The Heart Part 4’

More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Kenny Ducey
Friday March 24th, 2017

Kendrick Lamar brought the Internet to a standstill on Thursday night with the release of his newest song “The Heart Part 4,” and there was particular bar that had NBA fans hitting the rewind button.

Late in his newest track, which you can hear on Apple Music here, Kendrick likened himself to Thunder star Russell Westbrook after Kevin Durant left to sign with the Warriors this summer. It wasn’t so much a diss as it was an accurate culture reference. Everyone and their mother knows that Westbrook has been playing with some extra steam this season:

Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look

You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook

Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you

Just know the next game played I might slap the s--- out you

 

