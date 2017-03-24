Kendrick Lamar comments on Russ–KD split in new song ‘The Heart Part 4’
Kendrick Lamar brought the Internet to a standstill on Thursday night with the release of his newest song “The Heart Part 4,” and there was particular bar that had NBA fans hitting the rewind button.
Late in his newest track, which you can hear on Apple Music here, Kendrick likened himself to Thunder star Russell Westbrook after Kevin Durant left to sign with the Warriors this summer. It wasn’t so much a diss as it was an accurate culture reference. Everyone and their mother knows that Westbrook has been playing with some extra steam this season:
Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look
You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook
Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you
Just know the next game played I might slap the s--- out you