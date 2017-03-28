Extra Mustard

Did Bill Belichick fly across the country and not change his clothes?

Tuesday March 28th, 2017

Bill Belichick is probably the only guy in sports to have his nickname inspired by an item of clothing, but a hoodie is one of the only garments you can acceptably wear on back-to-back days. The same isn’t true of a pink shirt and khaki shorts. 

Belichick was in Phoenix on Monday for the NFL’s annual spring meetings and was spotted chatting with an old friend. 

Because Belichick is a maniac who can’t stand to be doing anything that’s not making his team better, he hopped on a plane and was in Gainesville on Tuesday for Florida’s pro day. 

He might be trying to throw us off by accessorizing with the camo hat but that’s absolutely the same outfit. That’s pretty gross, unless he packed a suitcase full of the same outfits. 

Another explanation would be that BB travels in disguise and only brought one ensemble for when he wanted to be identified in public.

