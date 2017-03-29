Extra Mustard

Quiz: Who should you root for in the Final Four?

4:03 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: Final Four
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

At this point in the tournament, everyone’s bracket is busted (unless you’re in the lucky .003% of ESPN users who picked a perfect Final Four). Usually, with betting interests out the window, you’d pull for a Cinderella. The problem this year is that there are three Cinderellas—No. 7 seed South Carolina, the top-seeded but perpetually underachieving Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 3 seed Oregon, which is without one of its top players

Then how are you supposed to know who to pull for? Take the quiz below and find out. 

 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Both semifinal games will be played Saturday in Phoenix, with Gonzaga-South Carolina set to begin at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. local time) and North Carolina-Oregon to follow 40 minutes after the first game concludes. The championship is on Monday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters