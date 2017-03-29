Quiz: Who should you root for in the Final Four?

At this point in the tournament, everyone’s bracket is busted (unless you’re in the lucky .003% of ESPN users who picked a perfect Final Four). Usually, with betting interests out the window, you’d pull for a Cinderella. The problem this year is that there are three Cinderellas—No. 7 seed South Carolina, the top-seeded but perpetually underachieving Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 3 seed Oregon, which is without one of its top players.

Then how are you supposed to know who to pull for? Take the quiz below and find out.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Both semifinal games will be played Saturday in Phoenix, with Gonzaga-South Carolina set to begin at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. local time) and North Carolina-Oregon to follow 40 minutes after the first game concludes. The championship is on Monday.