This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Jessica Alba just hit a marketing home run.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder recently collaborated with Major League Baseball to launch the Born a Fan line of diapers for Target, featuring five different team prints.

“As a family-oriented company, MLB was a very natural fit for us,” Alba, 35, said in a press release. “Families are at the core of the MLB fan base and through this collaboration, we are able to give families more ways to support the teams they love.”

Baseball-loving moms and dads can choose from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and 2016 World Series Champions the Chicago Cubs.

“It’s so much fun to be able to get creative with something that is not normally seen as fashionable,” Alba added of the collaboration process. “We get to be fashion-forward and I know something as small as a fun diaper print brings a little joy to what otherwise could be a pretty mundane task.”

COURTESY THE HONEST COMPANY

She continued, “One of the best parts of this job is brightening up a parent’s day.”

The collection — specifically, a certain team — is personal to the mom of two, who shares daughters Haven Garner, 5½, and Honor Marie, 8½, with husband Cash Warren.

“Coming from Los Angeles, the Dodgers are such an iconic brand, so of course I’m a fan,” she says. “Baseball was the only sporting event that I would go to with my family, so it’s really nostalgic for me.”

Alba adds, “I also played baseball growing up — it was one of the only sports I liked.”

Born a Fan diapers are currently available online at Target.com for $14, as well as in select stores.