No matter how many times you’ve seen it, the video is still utterly unbelievable: Donald Trump, future president of the United States, shaving Vince McMahon’s head in the ring at WrestleMania 23 on April 1, 2007.

It all started during an episode of Raw in January 2007, when Trump dropped thousands of dollars in real cash down on the crowd. (It was McMahon’s money, because Trump doesn’t give away his own money.)

The feud continued to escalate until Trump and McMahon decided on a “Battle of the Billionaires” match at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit with the stipulation that the loser would have his head shaved. Trump and McMahon each picked a wrestler to represent them in the ring—Bobby Lashley for Trump, Umaga for McMahon. (You figure the guy who made MAGA his catchphrase would have picked Umaga, but whatever.)

• Bobby Lashley says Donald Trump isn’t a racist

Though they had the pros do most of the wrestling, the two sexagenarians also threw down a bit themselves.

McMahon lost the match, of course, and Trump took great pleasure in buzzing his hair off.

Trump used the match as a springboard to the WWE Hal of Fame, and, later, the presidency. Don’t feel too bad McMahon, though. His hair grew back and Trump gave his wife a big-time government job.