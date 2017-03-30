Spaghetti donuts are a thing (and available in Brooklyn)

There's a lot to look forward to this weekend. The MLB season kicks off on Sunday. The Final Four becomes the Final Two Saturday night. WrestleMania is live from Orlando on Sunday night. But all of those pale in comparison to Team Smorgasburg in Brooklyn, where you can enjoy Ramen burgers, dutch waffles and (best of all) spaghetti donuts.

Settling the urinal debate

In today's A.M. Clicks, I posted an important poll about which urinal you should choose in a left/right/middle situation. The voting said left and the correct answer is left or right, depending on which one is furthest from entrance. The middle is never the right choice because if someone walks in after you, there is no one urinal buffer. Its not the worst thing in the world to go to the one closest to door, but that usually places you near the sinks and in a high-traffic area. That's why the correct answer is the urinal furthest from the door. Please send me (andy_gray@simail.com) any additional thoughts on this important topic.

Donald Trump, 10 years ago

FYI: In 2007, the Commander in Chief almost had his head shaved as part of hair vs. hair WrestleMania match.

Lovely Lady of the Day

This is not a smart thing to say

Penn State trustee Albert L. Lord said he is “running out of sympathy” for the “so-called” victims of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky,

One reason not to be a Uber driver

This poor woman drove a passenger from the airport to a guy's house, only to realize on the way that the guy's house was the driver's boyfriend and the passenger was the girl he was cheating on her with.

Top middle is my favorite

Born to run! Photographer captures hilariously joyful dogs as they bound through fields https://t.co/WqZi7neMTa pic.twitter.com/LBLDXUht5K — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 30, 2017

Nobody likes South Carolina

Chart: Most popular Final 4 gear sold in states over last six days on Fanatics. UNC with 25 states, Gonzaga 11, Oregon 9 & South Carolina 5 pic.twitter.com/bBvgrz2y0u — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 30, 2017

Odds & Ends

The Cristiano Ronaldo sculptor tried to explain how he screwed up​ ... Ken Burns is working on a Muhammad Ali documentary. I hope it covers this meeting with The Beatles ... Julius Peppers is selling his Miami home and I want to live there ... Baseball has finally chosen its official hot dog ... Tay Clark is one triple-jumper to put on your radar (you'll see why when you look at her pics) ... A truck driver went from Seattle to Boston without stopping, thanks to a bunch of drugs ... This is either a really good or really bad sign for Notre Dame.

Hockey is the best

is tarasenko just a really nice person or pic.twitter.com/pAMeLApXaY — steph (@myregularface) March 30, 2017

20 years ago

Hailey Clauson visits Finland

Watch @haileyclauson heat up the honeymoon suite in Finland! 😂 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Happy Birthday, Eric Clapton

