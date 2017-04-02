John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella on Wrestlemania after their tag team match on Sunday night, fulfilling months of intensely swirling rumors.

People have been betting on the fact this might happen, and it’s been a storyline throughout promo for the show. The two have been together since 2012, following Cena’s divorce, and their tag team match with The Miz and Maryse sparked rumors that the proposal might go down in the ring.

So, here we are, not that surprised, but also gifted with this moment.