Extra Mustard

One very obsessive Reddit user recreated every D-I basketball logo with MS Paint

2:31 | College Basketball
UNC's drive for redemption makes difference in championship
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

While most college basketball fans were busy watching the NCAA tournament, Reddit user /u/AlekRivard was busy with an art project. 

Every year, after the national title game, the team logos next to each user’s name on the college basketball subreddit fade away—all of them except for the champions logo. This year, they look a little different. Instead of a faded version of the school’s logo, you see a version that was crudely drawn in MS Paint by /u/AlekRivard. He spent what must have been an ungodly amount of time drawing the logos for every single Division-I program—all 351 of them. 

All 351 MS Paint Logos from CollegeBasketball
Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

If you really, really want to, you can go through all 351 above—but I already did, so let’s take a look at the five best. 

Arizona State

Florida

Wisconsin

UAB

St. Francis (N.Y.)

And, because there were obviously a bunch of duds, here are the five most laughable. 

Maine

Richmond

Northwestern

Boston University

Old Dominion

Shockingly, /u/AlekRivard said he actually enjoyed the massive undertaking.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters