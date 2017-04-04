Extra Mustard

Video: Handball goalie gives up the dumbest goal imaginable

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Oh, look, it’s another athlete getting caught celebrating too long and paying the price. 

In a German handball game this weekend, Wetzlar goalkeeper Benjamin Buric made a save—not really that impressive of a save, but a save nonetheless—and soaked up the adulation of the crowd. 

Buric was so busy basking in his own glory, though, that he didn’t pay attention to the game. The result was an astonishingly idiotic own-goal, with the ball just lazily trickling behind him.

Luckily for Buric, he still stopped enough shots for Wetzlar to win, 26–22, and the club had a good chuckle at his expense on Twitter. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters