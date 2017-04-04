Video: Handball goalie gives up the dumbest goal imaginable

Oh, look, it’s another athlete getting caught celebrating too long and paying the price.

In a German handball game this weekend, Wetzlar goalkeeper Benjamin Buric made a save—not really that impressive of a save, but a save nonetheless—and soaked up the adulation of the crowd.

Buric was so busy basking in his own glory, though, that he didn’t pay attention to the game. The result was an astonishingly idiotic own-goal, with the ball just lazily trickling behind him.

Luckily for Buric, he still stopped enough shots for Wetzlar to win, 26–22, and the club had a good chuckle at his expense on Twitter.