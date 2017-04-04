The Syracuse Crunch may play in the AHL, away from the bright lights of the NHL, but it’s still a lot more glamorous than the Charlestown Chiefs. Even still, the Crunch players were able to do a pretty good impression of the Chiefs this weekend.

With the classic movie Slap Shot celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Crunch decided to pay homage to the Chiefs during this weekend’s matchup with the Toronto Marlies. The players are all obviously big fans of the movie, as you can see in the video above from Syracuse.com.

Not only did the team wear Chiefs jerseys, everyone took the ice for warmups in the iconic Hanson Brothers glasses.

Okay, guys. Show us what you got. 👊 pic.twitter.com/zKwlA8dnXp — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 31, 2017

The players may have looked the part, but they didn’t exactly act like the Chiefs—there was only one penalty for fighting, to winger John Kurtz.