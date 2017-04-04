Extra Mustard

An AHL team took the ice in full ‘Slap Shot’ costumes for the film’s 40th anniversary

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The Syracuse Crunch may play in the AHL, away from the bright lights of the NHL, but it’s still a lot more glamorous than the Charlestown Chiefs. Even still, the Crunch players were able to do a pretty good impression of the Chiefs this weekend. 

With the classic movie Slap Shot celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Crunch decided to pay homage to the Chiefs during this weekend’s matchup with the Toronto Marlies. The players are all obviously big fans of the movie, as you can see in the video above from Syracuse.com.

Not only did the team wear Chiefs jerseys, everyone took the ice for warmups in the iconic Hanson Brothers glasses. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Courtesy of Syracuse Crunch
Courtesy of Syracuse Crunch
Courtesy of Syracuse Crunch

The players may have looked the part, but they didn’t exactly act like the Chiefs—there was only one penalty for fighting, to winger John Kurtz.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters