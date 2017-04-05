Extra Mustard

19-year-old Patriots fan says his tip helped FBI find Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys

0:35 | NFL
Tom Brady finally gets his jerseys back
Extra Mustard
11 minutes ago

By now, you're probably familiar with the story. Tom Brady's jersey went missing after the Super Bowl. The NFL and FBI investigated, working with several other agencies to track down Brady's uniform from Super Bowls XLIX and LI. Authorities located the stolen jerseys in Mexico. The FBI hand-delivered the jerseys to Patriots owner Bob Kraft. Gronk jokingly stole it from Brady on Red Sox Opening Day. It's the NFL off-season story that keeps on giving. 

And there's another twist: A 19-year-old Patriots fan from Seattle says his tip helped investigators find the jersey

That fan, Dylan Wagner, spoke to CBS Boston and detailed his role in the investigation. Wagner, who collects sports memorabilia, apparently sold the alleged thief, Martin Mauricio Ortega, a jersey on eBay last December. The two shared photos of their jersey collections, and Wagner noticed something strange—Tom Brady's jersey from Super Bowl XLIX. 

Wagner showed the photo to a friend who works as an ATF agent, and he got back in touch after this year's Super Bowl when Brady said his jersey was missing, according to CBS Boston. When it was announced that Brady's Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also stolen, Wagner had a hunch. 

NFL
Watch: Tom Brady receives missing Super Bowl jerseys from Robert Kraft

"I knew exactly who had it," Wagner told CBS Boston. He said he gave investigators two addresses to search. 

The FBI and Mexican authorities recovered both jerseys from Ortega, who was a credentialed member of the international media at the Super Bowl. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters