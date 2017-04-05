Words—and even numbers like 6'8", 282 pounds—fail to accurately illustrate just how incomprehensibly enormous Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is. It’s probably best to just let the visuals do the talking.

Yankees OF Aaron Judge greets his kid brother at home plate during a game in Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/2rcVELcoYH — Carson Cistulli (@cistulli) April 5, 2017

That’s Judge congratulating Ronald Torreyes after the diminutive infielder drove in his mammoth teammate with a two-run homer. Judge makes anyone in his presence look shrimpy but the discrepancy is even more pronounced with Torreyes, who’s listed at just 5'8", 151 pounds.

AP Photo

With so much young talent in the system, this is an exciting year for Yankees fans. But even if the team disappoints on the field, at least fans can look forward to a full year of Judge and Torreyes looking like father and son.

Getty Images

This is absolutely my favorite subplot of the 2017 MLB season, even ahead of C.C. Sabathia’s rapid hat usage. I cannot wait until Judge hits a double against the Astros and has to stand on second base towering over Jose Altuve.