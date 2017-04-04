Watch: Adam Wainwright may have delivered the worst pitch of all-time
St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright may have delivered the worst pitch of all-time.
(That doesn't count 50 Cent's first pitch)
In the top of the fourth inning, Wainwright threw a pitch very far from the strike zone while facing opposing starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. It went terrible.
Watch the pitch below:
Can't stop watching this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vvzO21ZMVm— Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) April 5, 2017
Rick Ankiel, who once totally lost the strike zone and transitioned into the outfield, probably cringed at that throw.