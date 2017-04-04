Extra Mustard

Watch: Adam Wainwright may have delivered the worst pitch of all-time

St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright may have delivered the worst pitch of all-time.

(That doesn't count 50 Cent's first pitch)

In the top of the fourth inning, Wainwright threw a pitch very far from the strike zone while facing opposing starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. It went terrible.

Rick Ankiel, who once totally lost the strike zone and transitioned into the outfield, probably cringed at that throw.

