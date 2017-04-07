1. I can respect any person who wants free chicken nuggets for a year. I just think the mountain for Carter Wilkerson to climb is too high. Let's see if I can be proven wrong. Wilkerson took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask Wendy’s how many retweets he’d have to get in order to receive a lifetime of free, golden, crispy, delicious chicken nuggets. The fast-food chain replied and told Wilkerson the magic number would be 18,000,000.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

The most retweeted tweet in Twitter history came from Ellen DeGeneres on Oscars night in 2014. It has just over 3 million retweets.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

We’re pulling for Carter, but he has a long way to go. However, his effort has been strong, and Wendy's has taken notice.

2. The Chicago Tribune decided to get involved in the Bears-Packers rivalry today with their announcement of the Aaron Rodgers-Olivia Munn breakup.

Actress Olivia Munn and boyfriend break up, according to reports https://t.co/HhmlPNmWYv pic.twitter.com/8CbqAIqCwd — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 7, 2017

What a burn! For the record, Rodgers’ career record against the Bears is 14-4.

3. Speaking of couples, where is the veteran leadership in the White Sox organization? Someone needed to tell top pitching prospect Michael Kopech that doing a photoshoot for TMZ with your girlfriend, who happens to be a reality show person, is not the best move in the world. Especially when that photoshoot consists of you guys jamming your tongues into each other’s mouth. Lesson number for all young athletes: Once something is on the Internet, it's on the Internet forever and will haunt you.

4. One of the best segments on the internet each Friday is Awful Announcing’s “This Week in Hot Takes.” It’s always fun to try to figure out if a person’s take is legit because they’re crazy or if the person is just throwing an opinion out there that he or she doesn’t even believe, but they’re just trying to get some attention. Either way, this is a great way to keep up on “controversies” without actually having to watch any of the horrible shows most of these opinions come from.

5. Bill Murray, who is a co-owner for the Charleston RiverDogs, a Yankees Single-A affiliate, tried to bribe the umpires before the team's game on Thursday’s.

6. An emotional Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his friend, Don Rickles, just hours after the comedian passed away. It was truly perfect in every single way.

7. Happy National Beer Day.