Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have broken up after three years

1:10 | NFL
Remembering Tony Romo: How fans should look back at his career
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn are no longer dating, People reports. 

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People, adding that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Rodgers and Munn had been together for three years and Rodgers’s family was reportedly unhappy with the relationship. The discontent became public when Rodgers’s brother, Jordan, was on ABC’s The Bachelorette, as the show made a point of emphasizing Aaron and Munn’s absence at a visit to the Rodgers family’s home.

See 10 NFL QBs morph from babyfaced rookies to grizzled veterans​

Rodgers’s father, Ed, confirmed to The New York Times in January that Aaron has not spoken with his family since late 2014, around the time he began dating Munn. 

The couple was rumored to have gotten engaged in January, when Munn was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger, though the couple never addressed the speculation. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters