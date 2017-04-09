These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Here at Extra Mustard, we take our condiment news pretty seriously.

It was alarming to hear quite the hot take from Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner on mayonnaise, according to Oregon Live.

"I don't mess with mayonnaise," Turner said. "I don't trust white condiments. I don't even like looking at them."

Turner has the eating habits of a middle schooler as his favorite food is pizza. When he's in-season, he tries to eat lighter with chicken breast, broccoli, asparagus or corn and potatoes. The catch? The foods can not touch and no white condiments can be in sight.

We need more food analysis from Evan Turner.