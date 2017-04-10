Extra Mustard

Patriots looking for room to raise fifth Super Bowl championship banner

37 minutes ago

The New England Patriots are looking for space for their fifth Super Bowl championship banner, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Gillette Stadium opened in 2002 and the way the Super Bowl banners are arranged at the moment above the south end zone, there is just enough room for four banners.

Officials informed Reiss that the team will have to update renovations like they did after Super Bowl XLIX to commemorate the championship. Previous changes were made in the stadium's main lobby area, inside the team's Hall of Fame and where the players enter the facility.

The Patriots won Super Bowl LI in February by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in overtime.

