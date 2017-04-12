The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. LeBron James has once again put his money where his mouth is. In the past, his foundation pledeged $41 million to help sponsor full scholarships for 1,100 kids to attend the University of Akron. He’s donated $2.5 million to the Muhammad Ali exhibit at the Smithsonian. And while most people hated “The Decision,” it put $2.5 million in the hands of the Boys & Grils Club of America. Now, King James announced Tuesday he is teaming with Akron Public Schools to open a school for at-risk children in third and fourth grade. Hate him all you want on the court, but give him the proper respect off it.

2. Happy National Grilled Cheese Day. Naturally, Blue Jays reliever, Jason Grilli, is making this all about him.

So today it’s cool to have grilled cheese for breakfast, lunch and dinner, right? GREAT. #NationalGrilledCheeseDay pic.twitter.com/2GJdaiXY0X — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) April 12, 2017

Totally. You and @jtimberlake should have as many as you want. 😉 https://t.co/jqSE3Oxnw2 — Jason Grilli (@GrillCheese49) April 12, 2017

For #NationalGrilledCheeseDay, Here Are 8 Facts About the Classic Sandwich | by @Rose_Leadem https://t.co/gtgCcUpjTf — Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) April 12, 2017

3. Sergio Garcia’s Masters’ win made one man a lot of money. According to the gambling website bovada.lv, one crazy smart guy parlayed Garcia’s victory at Augusta with Rickie Fowler’s win at the Honda Classic in late February. The result was a $41,773 win.

Check out this unbelievable parlay from one of our players!⛳️ He wagered $60 to win $41,773!💰 What's your biggest payout!? pic.twitter.com/EnJyPgy4Oo — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) April 11, 2017

4. While I’m a big fan of UGGs (I proudly own two pairs), the Tom Brady food line sounds vile.

We broke out the latest TB12 Performance Meal last night. Beluga Lentil Tacos...So good!! Link in bio A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

5. Mets ace Noah Syndergaard had a solid reaction to the United Airlines fiasco.

So glad I don't have to dress like this to fly @delta A post shared by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

6. I received a tweet from someone on Tuesday asking where the Howard Stern and Mike Francesa coverage has been in “Traina Thoughts.” I have no idea if he was being serious or sarcastic, but here is a vintage clip of the Stern and Francesa worlds colliding. Sour Shoes, who has killed it all week on the Stern Show, called Francesa on Monday as Gary Dell’Abate. Or course, Francesa didn’t know it was Sour Shoes right away, but claimed he did.

7. David Letterman’s mom, Dorothy, passed away Tuesday at the age of 95. Awful Announcing looks back at her memorable moments as Dave’s Olympics correspondent.

8. We’ve been telling you all week that WWE is dealing with a controversy involving SmackDown Live announcer, John Layfield Bradshaw, who has been accused of bullying by several wrestlers and announcers. Fans have clearly taken a side as a “ Fire Bradshaw” chant broke out during Tuesday’s SmackDown Live show.

9. The Matt Harvey gnome that the Mets will give away later this month look nothing like Matt Harvey.

10. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure for many reasons, this tweet included.

This feels like an Emmy winning episode to me.https://t.co/DU4o08Ot2P — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 12, 2017

11. Check out these vanity license plates that were rejected by the California DMV.

12. THE DAILY ROCK: We go back to 2001, when The Rock shared a kiss with Trish Status. The payoff, however, comes at the very end after the smooch.