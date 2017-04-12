Traina Thoughts: LeBron comes through again; Crazy golf bet; more
The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.
1. LeBron James has once again put his money where his mouth is. In the past, his foundation pledeged $41 million to help sponsor full scholarships for 1,100 kids to attend the University of Akron. He’s donated $2.5 million to the Muhammad Ali exhibit at the Smithsonian. And while most people hated “The Decision,” it put $2.5 million in the hands of the Boys & Grils Club of America. Now, King James announced Tuesday he is teaming with Akron Public Schools to open a school for at-risk children in third and fourth grade. Hate him all you want on the court, but give him the proper respect off it.
2. Happy National Grilled Cheese Day. Naturally, Blue Jays reliever, Jason Grilli, is making this all about him.
Happy #NationalGrilledCheeseDay! pic.twitter.com/x69j2iLsCT— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 12, 2017
Back at ya! 😉 https://t.co/9tpRZHsI6i— Jason Grilli (@GrillCheese49) April 12, 2017
So today it’s cool to have grilled cheese for breakfast, lunch and dinner, right? GREAT. #NationalGrilledCheeseDay pic.twitter.com/2GJdaiXY0X— Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) April 12, 2017
Totally. You and @jtimberlake should have as many as you want. 😉 https://t.co/jqSE3Oxnw2— Jason Grilli (@GrillCheese49) April 12, 2017
For #NationalGrilledCheeseDay, Here Are 8 Facts About the Classic Sandwich | by @Rose_Leadem https://t.co/gtgCcUpjTf— Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) April 12, 2017
Fact #9: Grilled Cheeses Give Back.— Jason Grilli (@GrillCheese49) April 12, 2017
😉 #GrilliCheeseDay #JaysCare https://t.co/TKaL5NxWwg
3. Sergio Garcia’s Masters’ win made one man a lot of money. According to the gambling website bovada.lv, one crazy smart guy parlayed Garcia’s victory at Augusta with Rickie Fowler’s win at the Honda Classic in late February. The result was a $41,773 win.
Check out this unbelievable parlay from one of our players!⛳️ He wagered $60 to win $41,773!💰 What's your biggest payout!? pic.twitter.com/EnJyPgy4Oo— Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) April 11, 2017
4. While I’m a big fan of UGGs (I proudly own two pairs), the Tom Brady food line sounds vile.
5. Mets ace Noah Syndergaard had a solid reaction to the United Airlines fiasco.
6. I received a tweet from someone on Tuesday asking where the Howard Stern and Mike Francesa coverage has been in “Traina Thoughts.” I have no idea if he was being serious or sarcastic, but here is a vintage clip of the Stern and Francesa worlds colliding. Sour Shoes, who has killed it all week on the Stern Show, called Francesa on Monday as Gary Dell’Abate. Or course, Francesa didn’t know it was Sour Shoes right away, but claimed he did.
7. David Letterman’s mom, Dorothy, passed away Tuesday at the age of 95. Awful Announcing looks back at her memorable moments as Dave’s Olympics correspondent.
8. We’ve been telling you all week that WWE is dealing with a controversy involving SmackDown Live announcer, John Layfield Bradshaw, who has been accused of bullying by several wrestlers and announcers. Fans have clearly taken a side as a “ Fire Bradshaw” chant broke out during Tuesday’s SmackDown Live show.
Fire Bradshaw chants, Boston is behind Mauro! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/m4SwIzdTkL— John O'Clock (@JohnOClockWWE) April 12, 2017
9. The Matt Harvey gnome that the Mets will give away later this month look nothing like Matt Harvey.
Mark your calendars, mark your phone, you don't want to miss this @MattHarvey33 garden gnome! https://t.co/AmjSze0QvZ 👇 #Mets pic.twitter.com/SDwye2xKxT— New York Mets (@Mets) April 12, 2017
10. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure for many reasons, this tweet included.
This feels like an Emmy winning episode to me.https://t.co/DU4o08Ot2P— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 12, 2017
11. Check out these vanity license plates that were rejected by the California DMV.
12. THE DAILY ROCK: We go back to 2001, when The Rock shared a kiss with Trish Status. The payoff, however, comes at the very end after the smooch.