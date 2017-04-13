Extra Mustard

You can own a Gonzaga national championship ball without even living in an alternate universe

0:49 | College Basketball
North Carolina beats Gonzaga for sixth national championship
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The best sports moment of the month, maybe even the whole year, was definitely Gonzaga winning its first ever national championship in Phoenix. (Ignore the video at the top of the page.)

For fans looking for souvenirs of that magical run, Groupon is currently selling a commemorative basketball celebrating the Zags’ national championship.

It’s a full-size ball perfect for outdoor games, the description proclaims, and comes with a pen so you get autographs from Nigel Williams-Goss, Jordan Matthews, Przemek Karnowski and all your other favorite championship-winning players. Better yet, it comes at a 20% discount, for the low, low price of $27.99. 

How could you forget Gonzaga’s 40 consecutive wins over OPPONENT by the score of XX–XX? And of course we’ll always cherish that championship game rematch over OPPONENT that ended up being a XX–XX nailbiter. 

