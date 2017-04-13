Extra Mustard

Thursday's Hot Clicks: Masha Lund; SI Swimsuit is holding open castings

Andy Gray
3 minutes ago

We need SI Swimsuit models. Know anyone?

As you may or may not know, SI Swimsuit is holding open casting calls next month. All you have to do is submit a 60-second Instagram video. We've already received hundreds of entries and I suggest going through them if you have some time to kill. We're going to put many of the in-person castings (photo shoots, interviews, etc.) on Facebook Live next month so stay tuned. In the meantime, we created this mashup with some of our favorites. Enjoy!

Sportsman of the Year

Props to Notre Dame senior Emmet Farnan, who ran a half-marathon while chugging a beer every mile. He finished in a time of 1:43:42. In a related story, I ran a 5K in 32 minutes and drank lots of water along the way.

Noah Syndergaard really hates the wave

I could not agree more. Stop the wave. Save the children!

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Masha Lund
Courtesy of Masha Lund
Courtesy of Masha Lund
Courtesy of Masha Lund
Courtesy of Masha Lund
Courtesy of Masha Lund
Courtesy of Masha Lund
@officialmashalund/Instagram
Courtesy of Masha Lund
@officialmashalund/Instagram
Courtesy of Masha Lund
@officialmashalund/Instagram
@officialmashalund/Instagram
@officialmashalund/Instagram
Courtesy of Masha Lund
@officialmashalund/Instagram
Courtesy of Masha Lund
Masha Lund: Lovely Lady of the Day
Masha Lund is a Danish TV personality and we don't have enough TV personalities in Hot Clicks. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Taco time with Tom Brady

The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to show how easy it is to make delicious TB12 tacos, and I'm hungry just watching! Okay that's a lie. These tacos look disgusting and I'd much rather go to the Chipotle by my office. But I'm a Pats fan and he did lead that 28-3 comeback.

The real reason Aaron Rodgers broke up with Olivia Munn

She was too controlling, which may have led to that bizarre Rodgers family feud.

R.I.P. Charlie Murphy

If you somehow haven't see the Prince basketball skit from Chappelle Show, do so right now.

Cubs get their rings

Collector's item

Odds & ends

The NBA first-round playoff schedule has been released ... Meet Nebraska's two biggest NHL fans ... Washington DC replaced its Bill Cosby mural with one of Bradley Beal and John Wall ... The "high-five" turns 40 this year ... Anthony Davis was denied entry to a trendy L.A. restaurant because of his hoodie ... The best moments from the Fast and Furious franchise ... United Airlines is trying to dig out of the PR hole it is currently stuck in.

Before she was WWE's Lana, CJ Perry was a FSU Cowgirl

WWE superstar Lana remembers her time as one of the original FSU Cowgirls

Ben Simmons is a savage

This fan is now $20,000 richer

Russell Westbrook thanks Oscar Robertson

LOL Knicks

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

