NBA Playoff Schedule: First round games, tip-off times, TV channel, live stream
The 2017 NBA playoffs are upon us. Team matchups were finalized earlier in the week with seeding set after the final game of the regular season.
The first round will start on April 15. Conference semifinals will be held on May 1 before the Conference Finals are on May 16. The start of the Conference Finals could also be moved to May 14 or 15.
The NBA Finals will start on June 1. Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship, after the Golden State Warriors blew a 3–1 series lead.
Here's a look at the schedule and how to catch the games
How to watch
First-round playoff schedule (All times ET)
Home team listed first.
Saturday, April 15
Game 1: (2) Cavaliers vs. (7) Pacers, 3 p.m., ABC
Game 1: (3) Raptors vs. (6) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: (2) Spurs vs. (7), Grizzlies8 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: (4) Clippers/Jazz vs. (5) Jazz/Clippers 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: (4) Hawks vs. (5) Wizards, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 1: (1) Warriors vs. (8) Blazers, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 1: (1) Celtics vs. (8) Bulls, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Game 1: (3) Rockets vs. (6) Thunder, 9 p.m., TNT
Live Streaming
Games on ABC and ESPN channels can be watched here online.
You can watch NBA TV games online here.
Games on TNT can be watched here online.